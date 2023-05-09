Live
Vijayawada rural panchayat secretaries donate Rs 1 lakh to Red Cross
Vijayawada (NTR district): Vijayawada rural mandal gram panchayat secretaries have donated Rs 1 lakh to the NTR district unit of Indian Red Cross Society. They handed over the cheque to district Collector S Dilli Rao here on Tuesday. Following a call given by the collector, several department officials are extending financial assistance to the Red Cross Society.
Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao appreciated Vijayawada rural mandal gram panchayat secretaries. He said that the Indian Red Cross Society provides the utmost services to people during natural calamities and in emergencies. At his request, scores of government department officials are responding positively and providing financial assistance, he said. Everyone should participate in the community services organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, he added.
NTR District Revenue Officer K Mohan Kumar, District Panchayat Officer J Sunitha, Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat Secretaries Association general secretary GTV Ramanaa, association Krishna district president G Rama Mohana Rao, Vijayawada rural mandal leaders VS Prakashnath, S Chennakesava Rao, J Rajendra Prasad, P Prasada Rao, T Bharathi, M Swaroopa and K Murali Krishna were present on the occasion.