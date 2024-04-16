Vijayawada: Sandeep Mandava elected president of NAREDCO

Vijayawada : Malaxmi Group CEO Sandeep Mandava has been unanimously elected as the Central Zone president of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO). NAREDCO is a self-regulatory organisation under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Union government providing services in the field of real estate development.

NTR, Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari, Kakinada and Konaseema districts come under the Central Zone. Returning Officer Koneru Raja said that the entire executive committee was unanimous in the election process after discussions held at various stages.

Gadde Rajalingam will act as honorary chairman, M Rambabu as executive vice-president, Sadineni Venkata Ramana as general secretary and Potla Venkata Krishna as treasurer. M Ganesh Kumar and G Hari prasad Reddy will act as vice-presidents and Ch Sarath Kumar and P Rajakumar will act as secretaries. Srinivasa Rao, Srinivas Mehar, Suresh, Srinivas, Krishna Kishore, Venu Madhav and Chaitanya were elected as executive committee members.

On this occasion, Sandeep Mandava said that the National Real Estate Development Council will try to achieve progress working in coordination with the Central and State governments. He said that he would represent effectively with the aim of protecting the interests of the NAREDCO members. He said that he would bring the various problems faced by the real estate sector to the notice of the respective government departments and work towards solving them. Sandeep Mandava said that all necessary steps will be taken to protect the interests of the buyers.

