Vijayawada: Save Dharna Chowk for staging protests

Vijayawada: Dharna Chowk, the only place where protests are permitted by the police with prior approval is gradually shrinking due to allocation of land for Rythu bazaar, taxi stand other purposes on Samba Murthy Road. Dharna Chowk in Gandhi Nagar, the heart of the city is the ultimate destination for the Opposition parties, civil society organisations, contract and outsourcing employees, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, trade unions, AgriGold victims, students unions, women's organisations and many others is gradually shrinking its area due to the allocation of land for construction of Rythu bazaar as well for setting up taxi stand.

Dharna Chowk is located on Ryves canal bund was the favourite destination for the opposition parties since the bifurcation of the State in 2014. After the division of the State, all mainstream parties shifted their offices to Capital region of Vijayawada, Tadepalli and Mangalagiri.

Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada became the epi centre for protests by the Opposition parties. People used to gather in a large number regularly to stage protests and express their dissent against the government policies as well as to draw the attention of the government to address their problems.

The previous TDP government had mercilessly suppressed voices of the protestors using huge police force. The Opposition YSRCP raised hue and cry when the party leaders were arrested and were taken to various police stations during the TDP rule. Now, the YSRCP is ruling the state and the TDP is the main opposition party.

The land on the bund of Ryves canal was allotted for construction of Rythu Bazar and for taxi stand. Earlier, several hundred people could stage protests at the Dharna Chowk because the area was so big. Now, the Dharna Chowk area is drastically reduced and hardly 300 people gather at Dharna Chowk. People from across the state come to Dharna Chowk to participate in the protest and express their views. But, they had to face many difficulties due to lack of adequate place to sit or stand.

CPM state leader Chigurupati Baburao has alleged the State government was trying to suppress the voice of the people and shrinking the place of Dharna Chowk. He said peaceful protest was the basic right of the people in democracy. But, the government was not providing any facility to the people, who gather to protest and demand for their rights at the Dharna Chowk.

He said the police were denying permission to stage protests near the offices like Sub-collectors office, Tahsildar office or municipal corporation office. Congress co-ordination committee member Sunkara Padmasri has criticised the government decision on allocating land for construction of Rythu Bazaar and for taxi stand. She questioned where the people can protest against the policies of the government. She alleged the government has intention to ban the protests in the state.

CPI city secretary Donepudi Sankar said the TDP government allocated site in 2014 for staging protests on the banks of Ryves canal. Sankar said the state government was implementing undemocratic policies and been trying to suppress the voice of the people, the opposition parties and civil society organisations. The opposition parties or civil society organisations take prior permission from the police to stage protests at the Dharna Chowk. But, the site was gradually shrinking in recent months.