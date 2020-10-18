Vijayawada: SBI donates 27-seater bus to Kanakadurga temple

Vijayawada: The Amaravati circle of the State Bank of India donated a 27-seater bus at a cost of Rs 23 lakh to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devastanam for the convenience of the devotees to reach the temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday.



Chief General Manager Sanjay Sahay virtually delivered the bus to the temple authorities from Hyderabad, said General Manager P Siva Kumar.

SGM Y Satyanarayana Prasad thanked the temple management for giving the SBI an opportunity to serve the devotees of Goddess Durga.

Devastanam chairman PylaSomi Naidu and executive officer MV Suresh Babu thanked the State Bank of India management for the donation to the temple. The bus would be useful for the devotees to reach the temple atop the hill. It will be an asset to the Devastanam, they said.

Later, the SBI officials had a Darshan of Goddess Durga on the first day of Navaratri festivities.