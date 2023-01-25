Vijayawada: SCR GM inspects Vande Bharat Express, interacts with passengers

Vijayawada (NTR District): General Manager of South Central Railway Arun Kumar Jain on Tuesday interacted with the passengers and took first-hand feedback from them about their experience in Indian Railways indigenous semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express. He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager AK Gupta and other senior officials.

The General Manager travelled from Vijayawada to Secunderabad by Vande Bharat Express as part of inspection. The rail passengers appreciated facilities being provided on the train and the efforts of Railways to provide them with the best of travel experience, with premium features in the train.

The General Manager also interacted with the on-board staff of the train and reviewed the safety facilities provided in train, catering arrangements and the quality of food served to passengers. Later, he conducted foot plate inspection between Khammam and Warangal stations. He also inspected the safety procedures being followed by loco pilots and other staff in semi high-speed trains. He inspected the signalling aspect and track capacity of the section.

Earlier, Arun Kumar Jain inspected Vijayawada railway station, up-gradation works at the station, reviewed passenger amenities available at the station including platforms, waiting halls and food courts in the station premises.