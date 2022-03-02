Vijayawada: Sea of devotees swamps Indrakeeladri temple

Vijayawada: Malleswara Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri and Old Sivalayam in Samarangam Chowk in one town on Tuesday were filled with thousands of devotees.

The devotees took the holy bath in Krishna River and visited the two temples. The Irrigation, the police, the VMC and the Endowments and the fire services departments have made elaborate arrangements for bathing and to prevent mishaps at Durga Ghat and other places as large number of devotees visited the ghats.

Water sprinklers were arranged for bathing and dress changing rooms were arranged for devotees near the ghat. Devotees' rush started since early morning and continued till night. Devotees took bath at Punnami Ghat and Ferry in Ibrahimpatnam.

Tight bandobust has been made in and around the temple, Durga Ghat, Punnami Ghat and other places along the Krishna river. Similarly, Siva temples located at Muktyala, Mopdidevi, Musunuru and other parts of the district witnessed heavy rush since early morning.

Large number of devotees attended the Sivarama Kshetram and Siva temple located in Satyanarayanapuram. The priests performed special pujas to mark the Maha Sivaratri. Police regulated traffic for the convenience of the devotees. Elaborate arrangements were made for the celestial wedding of Lord Siva and Parvati late night on Tuesday. The temple was illuminated to mark Sivaratri.