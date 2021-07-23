Vijayawada: SEC Nilam Sawhney issued orders for Eluru civic body vote count on July 25

Vijayawada: State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney on Thursday issued orders for undertaking counting of votes of ward members of Eluru Municipal Corporation on July 25.

It may be recalled that the election to the urban local body was conducted on March 10 and the counting on March 14 was deferred following the interim order of the high court.

The division bench of the High Court on May 7 set aside the interim order and directed the state election commission to issue necessary guidelines and follow the protocols at the time of counting of votes.

Subsequently, in response to the communication from the State Election Commission, the state government conveyed its readiness for undertaking vote counting on July 21.

The counting would be undertaken on July 25 and the results would be announced immediately after completion of the voting, the State Election Commissioner stated in the order.