Vijayawada: Sentini doctors perform CRT-D procedure

Vijayawada (NTR district): The doctors at Sentini Hospitals in Vijayawada had performed CRT-D Procedure with utmost care and skill successfully on a female patient and discharged her in a very stable condition.

Briefing the media about the details, Hospital senior consultant Interventional Cardiologist Dr Krishna Chand Kagita said that a 62-year-old female patient consulted them with heart failure. He said, "Her ejection fraction is 20-25%, ECG had complete Left Bundle Branch Block and immediately treated with heart failure medication, later planned for the complex and advanced CRT-D Procedure to improve the pumping condition and to deal with Rhythm Abnormalities."

Dr Krishna Chand Kagita informed that he is performing latest advanced and complex heart procedures i.e., Ultra Sound IVUS guided PTCA (stent), Rotablation, Complex PTCA, Permanent Pacemaker, FFR, IFR, OCT, ICD (Implantable Cardioverter defibrillator) and CRT-d( Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Defibrillator) here at Sentini Hospitals. He also assured that here onwards there is no need for the people of this area to go to other States for complex heart procedures.