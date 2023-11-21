Vijayawada: Siddhartha College receives national awards

Vijayawada: PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Science bagged six accolades at national level in Eduskills Connect2023, next Gen skill conclave, jointly hosted by Eduskills Foundation and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in Goa from November 17 to 19.

In a press release here on Monday, College Principa Dr M Ramesh said the college secured awards in the categories of Best Performing Institute in South Zone, Best Performing Institute in Fortinet internships, All India 45th rank in AICTE – Eduskills Internship ranking for the year 2023, Asia Book of Records certificate for being part of record number of internships offered AICTE & Eduskills.

He further informed that their college TPO Sridhar Kavuri got ‘Best Centre of Excellence Coordinator’ award and Best Outreach and Brand Promotion awards for his contribution in the field of internships & placements by enabling students to upskill in the cutting-edge technologies of renowned IT majors AWS, Google, Celonis, Palo Alto, Fortinet, Alteryx, Blue Prism, Juniper Networks, UiPath and Microchip. College Director V Babu Rao stated that their faculty and students are getting benefitted through AICTE-Eduskills industry centre of excellence launched in their campus in 2022 to bridge the skill gap between industry and institution.

College Dean Prof Rajesh Jampala informed that the awards were presented in a ceremony held in Goa on November 19 and it was graced by Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, Prof TG Sitaram, Chairman of AICTE and other dignitaries.