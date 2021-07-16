Vijayawada: SMC alumni bankrolls oxygen plant at Old Govt Hospital

Vijayawada: The alumni of Siddhartha Medical College (SMC) opened and handed over the oxygen plant constructed at a cost of Rs one crore at the Old government general hospital to the hospital authorities here on Thursday.

Resident medical officer (RMO) Dr J Nageswara Rao thanked the alumni of the SMC who donated liberally for the 20KL oxygen plant. The RMO also thanked Dr Yalamanchili Aruna Kumari who donated Rs 50 lakh for the oxygen plant though she was convalescing in the ICU at that time.

The SMC Old Students Association president Dr Surapaneni Srinivasa Rao recalled the support of one of their members, Dr Nallapati Ammanna and added that the alumni members treated thousands of Covid patients and also donated Corona medical kits.

Secretary of the Alumni Association Dr Nallapati Ammanna said when there was a proposal to build an oxygen plant at the GGH, they established 30 KL oxygen plant at the New GGH at a cost of Rs 2 crore with the cooperation of the NRI Telugus and local people and the then district Collector A Md Imtiaz.

Dr Ammanna said that their association which was formed in 2015 had undertaken a number of medical camps in many villages. He thanked Avanti Seeds, Gangavaram Port, Big Help and Vanguri Foundation for their valuable cooperation.

Siddhartha Medical College Old Students Association members Dr Navin Chandra Reddy, Dr Krishna Mohan, Dr Varaprasad, Dr SV Prasad, Dr Kodali Muralikrishna, social activist Nallamati Lakshmi and others were present.

Later, Dr Yalamanchili Purnachandra Rao, brother of Dr Yalamanchili Aruna Kumari was felicitated.