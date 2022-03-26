Vijayawada: SP holds Rachabanda in remote village

Vijayawada: Villagers of Pandiripalli Gudem, a remote village in Kaikaluru rural mandal in Kolleru lake of Krishna district, have witnessed different experience on Friday when Krishna District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal visited the village and conducted Rachabanda programme in which he interacted with the local people and enquired about their problems. Pandiripalli Gudem is notorious for making of illicitly distilled liquor (ID liquor). Villagers of Srungavarappadu also joined the Rachabanda in Pandiripalli Gudem village.

The SP has congratulated the villagers for transforming the troublesome villages into peaceful areas by destroying the facilities for making ID liquor and avoiding the business during the past few months. Last year, the police had booked 43 cases and took 72 persons into custody for making ID liquor.

SP Kaushal personally visited villages in Kaikaluru rural mandal about three months ago and took severe action on the persons involved in making ID liquor.

The SP during the interaction with villagers in Rachabanda programme on Friday explained the importance of peaceful living in the villages and liquor-free society.

The villagers thanked the SP for visiting the village and interacting with them in Rachabanda.

The villagers felicitated the SP and presented memento for taking initiative to check making of ID liquor in the remote villages and conducting counselling to the families involved in making of ID liquor.

Earlier, SP Kaushal visited Alapadu village and participated in Pratyaksha Spandana programme (online videoconference) from the village secretariat in the village. He explained the people the advantages of Direct Spandana where they can lodge complaint to the SP through videoconference. Kaushal said the local villagers with the help of village/ward secretariat staff can narrate their problems to SP through videoconference. In the presence of local villagers at Alapadu secretariat, the SP spoke to some people through videoconference and collected grievances from the people.