  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valven worships Goddess Durga

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valven worships Goddess Durga
x

Endowments Special CS R Karikal Valven and Commissioner S Satyanarayana at Sri Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada on Friday

Highlights

Endowments Department Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valven visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Friday.

Vijayawada : Endowments Department Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valven visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. He along with Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana visited the temple and worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Temple authorities accorded a warm welcome as per tradition and provided the presiding deity darshan. Later, priests gave them Vedasirvachanam and prasadam. Temple EO D Bhramarambha, Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and Trust Board members accompanied them. Meanwhile, on the occasion of 3rd Sravana Sukravaram, thousands of pilgrims visited the temple and offered special pujas to the Goddess. The temple was adorned with various colours of flowers. Temple EO and Trust Board Chairman supervised the devotees’ rush.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X