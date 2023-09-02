Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valven worships Goddess Durga

Vijayawada : Endowments Department Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valven visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. He along with Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana visited the temple and worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Temple authorities accorded a warm welcome as per tradition and provided the presiding deity darshan. Later, priests gave them Vedasirvachanam and prasadam. Temple EO D Bhramarambha, Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and Trust Board members accompanied them. Meanwhile, on the occasion of 3rd Sravana Sukravaram, thousands of pilgrims visited the temple and offered special pujas to the Goddess. The temple was adorned with various colours of flowers. Temple EO and Trust Board Chairman supervised the devotees’ rush.