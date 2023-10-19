Vijayawada: ‘Special darshan timings for aged, physically disabled’

Vijayawada : Dasara celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri are going on peacefully and so far, devotees didn’t face any inconvenience in having Goddess darshan, stated Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana. He informed that they are chalking out special plans to give more priority to common devotees in the coming days, despite heavy rush. Along with district Collector S Dilli Rao and Temple EO KS Rama Rao, the Minister inspected the ongoing celebrations on Wednesday and interacted with devotees and enquired about the arrangements. Later, they had Annaprasadam (meals) along with the devotees.

The Minister claimed that pilgrims, who visited the temple, expressed happiness over the arrangements. He said lakhs of devotees from across the two Telugu States are coming have the Goddess darshan. He said that all the departments were working together to make the event a huge success. Special time, i.e., from 10 am to 11am and again from 5 pm to 6 pm, was allocated for the physically challenged and old aged. meanwhile, devotees, who are under protocol, can visit the temple between 8 am and 10 am. Minister Satyanarayana informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the temple on October 20 on Moola Nakshatra day and offer silk robes to the Goddess. During the CM’s visit, no queue lines would be stopped as the CM ordered not to impede devotees’ darshan due to his visit.

Goddess appeared as Sri Maha Lakshmi Devi



On the fourth day of the celebrations, Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga blessed devotees in Sri Maha Lakshmi Devi Alankaram. Thousands of devotees worshipped the Goddess on Wednesday and the queue lines were jampacked.

Goddess will appear as Sri Maha Chandi today



For the first time, presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga will appear as Sri Maha Chandi on Thursday, the fifth day of Dasara celebrations. As per the suggestions of devotees and recommendations of Vedic committee, the new Maha Chandi Alankaram is introduced this year. Maha Chandi is a powerful Goddess, who is believed to give courage, education and prosperity. In view of the Maha Chandi alankaram, a special Chandi Homam will be performed atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday.