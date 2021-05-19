Vijayawada: Special ward for black fungus patients at GGH

Vijayawada: Joint Collector L Siva Sankar instructed the Government General Hospital officials to set up a separate ward for the black fungus infected patients in the GGH. Siva Sankar on Wednesday visited the GGH and reviewed the treatment being given to the Covid patients at the GGH. He asked the hospital authorities to take measures to treat the black fungus infected patients. He said the reports of black fungus are embarrassing. He asked the hospital authorities to take special care of the pregnant women, who are infected with Covid.

He said the doctors should be very alert while treating the pregnant women. He asked the hospital doctors to maintain the register which ward they visited on the duty and tests conducted on the patients.

District Medical and Health officer Dr M Suhasini, GGH superintendent Dr K Siva Sankar and other doctors and officials attended the meeting.

Joint Collector checked out the CC footages of the hospital, wards, Covid patients and the treatment. So far, one person died of black fungus in Krishna district. The case was reported in Vuyyur mandal where Katuru village panchayat secretary died due to black fungus. The State government has brought the black fungus under the purview of Arogyasri Health Care scheme.