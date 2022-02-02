Vijayawada: Staff, ministers' panel meet fails

Vijayawada: The stalemate on Pay Revision Committee (PRC) issue continued on Tuesday despite the meeting of employees' steering committee members with ministers' committee on Tuesday. The steering committee members insisted on fulfilment of their three demands for attending for discussion with the government.

When the steering committee members demanded the government to cede their three demands namely disclosure of PRC report, keeping GOs on PRC in abeyance and payment of old salaries, the ministers committee members, including Botcha Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranth Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and principal secretary GAD (administration) Sasibushan Kumar asked them to be available at the Secretariat and they will call them again after discussing their demands. It is learnt that minister Satyanarayana left for CM's camp office to discuss with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the talks with employees steering committee.

Later, speaking to media persons, the ministers' committee member and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said discussions had started with employees associations. He said the ministers committee appealed to employees association to postpone their agitation plan and asserted that there will be no recoveries from the salaries of employees.

He said it is not correct on the part of employees to demand cancellation of PRC GOs at this stage adding that employees association put before three demands which will be discussed by the ministers committee.

He claimed that the state government adopted a open mind approach in solving the employees' issue and was remitting salaries as per new PRC. The government is ready to settle the issues, if any, and it is not correct to bring pressure on government, he remarked.

Ramakrishna Reddy objected to the demand of employees association for release of PRC report by Ashutosh Mishra. He said that he is unable to understand why the associations were insisting on PRC report, instead of solving their demands.

Meanwhile, AP High Court on Tuesday issued interim orders directing the state government not to recover money from salaries of employees. The court directed the state government to file counter petition in this regard within three weeks.

It issued interim orders based on the petition filed by Gazetted Officers JAC president K V Krishna challenging reduction of benefits through issuing of GOs. After completion of hearing,

the High Court issued interim

orders directing the government not to recover money from salaries of employees.