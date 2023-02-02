Vijayawada: State-level Atal Tinkering Lab Hub inaugurated

Vijayawada(NTR District): Commissioner of School Education and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director S Suresh Kumar asked the students and teachers to take advantage of Atal Tinkering Labs to create new innovations and discoveries and make the State first in the country. The Andhra Pradesh Education department has been implementing a series of programmes and bringing out the innate talent and creativity of the students and making them innovators.

Suresh Kumar inaugurated the State-level Atal Tinkering Lab Hub & Training Centre at Penamaluru Zilla Parishad High School in Krishna district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the first State-level Atal Tinkering Lab State Hub & Training Centre has been set up in Andhra Pradesh for the first time in the country with the support of UNICEF & Vigyan Ashram. He informed that the State hub would serve as a training centre for the 713 Atal tinkering labs supported by AIM –Niti Aayog, New Delhi, that were already established in schools.

This year UNICEF has selected 30 Hubs and 150 Atal Tinkering Labs in the State. There are five schools attached under each Hub ATL. These 30 Hub Atal Tinkering Labs' in-charge teachers will be trained at the State Hub Training Centre every month. State hub ATL & Training centre has 3D printers, mechanical, electronics, drone, robotics, sewing machines, science and math equipment, he informed. Education Specialist-UNICEF Seshagiri Madhusudhan, Krishna district education officer Tehara Sultana and others attended the programme.