Vijayawada: Stella College NCC cadets take part in Puneeth Sagar Abhiyan

Vijayawada: As part of Puneeth Sagar Abhiyan, cleaning water bodies and river bodies, and keeping the surroundings clean, 8 Andhra Naval NCC Unit on Sunday organised social service activity on the topic ‘One-Earth-One-Family-One Future’ which are G-20 summit’s sustainability goals.

Sub Lt Swapna, NCC officer of Maris Stella college, addressed the G20 Summit and its objectives. The G20 Summit, hosted by India, focuses on the theme ‘One Earth- One Family-One Future’ and aims at discussing climate action and achieving net-zero emissions. She said that youth should know about current affairs and actively participate in environment and eco-friendly practices by using paper bags, organic farming techniques, slowly reducing the consumption of plastic material and replacing them with eco-friendly material.

The cadets participated in essay writing and debate competition and presented a skit on ‘Save Earth Save Environment’ and 20 cadets participated in essay writing.

Sub Lt Swapna, Dr Subba Reddy, Andhra Loyola college, NCC officials Yugandhar, Prajapathi, Venkata Ramana, Raana and 100 NCC cadets from Andhra Loyola, PB Siddardha, Stella college were present. A rally was taken out from ALC up to Ramesh hospital junction. The cadets displayed placards on the protection of the environment.

Prize winners Amulya, Pujitha and Deeksha received medals in essay writing competition.