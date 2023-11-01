Vijayawada: Stella students develop paddy varieties for diabetics

Vijayawada: The Maris Stella second and third year Agriculture B Sc students have grown two varieties of paddy-Kujupatalia and Chitti Mutyalu which were transplanted in June.



These two varieties fully grown through organic methods have less glucose and diabetes patients can make use of these varieties.

The students under the Agriculture and Rural development department organised a harvesting programme on Tuesday.

Chitti Mutyalu will take four months to grow and will yield 30 to 40 quintals of paddy.

Likewise, the other variety Kujupatalia will grow in 105 to 130 days and will have a good fragrance.

These two varieties of seeds look good and are rich with minerals like iron, magnesium, calcium, folic acid and others, said HoD of Agriculture and Rural development Dr Lakshman Swamy,.

10 bags of paddy were collected from the field by students,” he said. Faculty from Agriculture B Sc and 184 students participated in the harvesting programme.