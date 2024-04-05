  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Students advised to never give up

Vijayawada: Students advised to never give up
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Founder and Editor of Web magazine Koumudi Kiranprabha addressed the students on ‘Never Give Up’ at VR Siddhartha Engineering College...

Vijayawada: Founder and Editor of Web magazine Koumudi Kiranprabha addressed the students on ‘Never Give Up’ at VR Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) here on Thursday.

Addressing the students, Kiranprabha shared the biographies of Superman Christopher Reeves, Karl Marx, Charlie Chaplin, Dr Yellapragada Subba Rao, Chilakamarthi Lakshmi Narasimham, Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy Panthulu, B Nagi Reddy, MG Ramachandran and Vyjayanthi Mala to get inspiration from their lives.

The session ended with a statement “An inspiration can hit anyone from any window; only the students have to get along and never give up.” Students of VRSEC were very happy to have Kiranprabha for his heart touching talk.

Devineni Madhusudan Rao, Academy member and Dean (Students Affair) Panduranga Rao and Dr Kolla Narendra and NSS programme officer were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X