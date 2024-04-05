Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Students advised to never give up
Vijayawada: Founder and Editor of Web magazine Koumudi Kiranprabha addressed the students on ‘Never Give Up’ at VR Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) here on Thursday.
Addressing the students, Kiranprabha shared the biographies of Superman Christopher Reeves, Karl Marx, Charlie Chaplin, Dr Yellapragada Subba Rao, Chilakamarthi Lakshmi Narasimham, Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy Panthulu, B Nagi Reddy, MG Ramachandran and Vyjayanthi Mala to get inspiration from their lives.
The session ended with a statement “An inspiration can hit anyone from any window; only the students have to get along and never give up.” Students of VRSEC were very happy to have Kiranprabha for his heart touching talk.
Devineni Madhusudan Rao, Academy member and Dean (Students Affair) Panduranga Rao and Dr Kolla Narendra and NSS programme officer were present.