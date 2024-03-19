Vijayawada: Students of Stella cultivate organic maize

Vijayawada: Agriculture B Sc students of Maris Stella College cultivated maize on the college premises, said Dr Lakshmana Swamy, Head of the Ag B Sc department.

The crop is purely an organic one and it can be cultivated with moderate water and irrigated zone rain water was used. The irrigation system used for rabi maize is suitable for moderate climate zones.

In December 2023, seeds were sown and the yield was harvested in March 2024.

Principal Dr Sr Rekha appreciated the efforts taken by the staff and students. This attempt has taught practical methods of cultivation to the students, she added.