  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Students of Stella cultivate organic maize

Vijayawada: Students of Stella cultivate organic maize
x
Highlights

Agriculture B Sc students of Maris Stella College cultivated maize on the college premises, said Dr Lakshmana Swamy, Head of the Ag B Sc department.

Vijayawada: Agriculture B Sc students of Maris Stella College cultivated maize on the college premises, said Dr Lakshmana Swamy, Head of the Ag B Sc department.

The crop is purely an organic one and it can be cultivated with moderate water and irrigated zone rain water was used. The irrigation system used for rabi maize is suitable for moderate climate zones.

In December 2023, seeds were sown and the yield was harvested in March 2024.

Principal Dr Sr Rekha appreciated the efforts taken by the staff and students. This attempt has taught practical methods of cultivation to the students, she added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X