Vijayawada: Students told to take up research in material science

Vijayawada(NTR district): Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax P Prem Kumar emphasised the role played by materials in palliative care, which is recommended for cancer patients from the time of diagnosis.

He was the chief guest at the valedictory programme of the two-day national conference on 'Recent Trends in Materials Science', which was jointly organised by Chemistry department of Andhra Loyola College and Andhra Loyola institute of Engineering and Technology.

Prem Kumar advised students to take up research in material science which is very useful for constructing a sustainable environment. He also emphasised the importance of mother tongue in communicating one's own feelings and emotions effectively and stressed on religious tolerance and teamwork to become successful in life.

This event attracted over 200 participants and 10 delegates from all over the country. Paper presentations were given by research scholars and students from various academic and research institutions. The different sessions provided wider discussions on material science and application in diverse fields and how the innovation of different materials helps in developing a pollution-free environment.

Correspondent Fr Dr M Sagayaraj, convener and head of department Dr GV Ramana, organising secretary Dr P Anila and faculty members attended the conference.