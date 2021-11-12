Vijayawada: Students urged to shun drug abuse

Vijayawada: Urging the students to shundrug abuse, Vijayawada City Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police K Srinivasa Rao said stern action would be taken against them if they are found consuming narcotics and other sedatives.

He said that many stringent laws have been enacted by the government against the drug smugglers and ganja peddlers.

K Srinivasa Rao was the chief guest on anti-drug drive programme conducted at Vikas Engineering College in Nunna on Thursday. More than 500 students and faculty members attended the awareness programme.

Addressing on the occasion, Additional DCP Srinivasa Rao said the lives and careers of the students would be ruined if they are caught with ganja or drugs. He said the aspirations of the parents would be spoiled if the students get addicted to the drugs. He said the opportunities to the students to study in other countries will be spoiled due to drug abuse. He explained the steps being taken by the Police department to check the smuggling of ganja and other drugs in the city commissionerate limits. Assistant Commissioners of Police GV Ramana Murthy, VSN Varma, Inspector P Krishna Mohan, psychologist Dr Jagadish and others also spoke on the occasion.

They urged the students shun the drug s and explained the ill effects of taking ganja and other drugs. They asked the students to inform the police if they notice the ganja consumption or sale at the colleges and other places. They have requested the college managements to create awareness among the students on ill effects on drug addiction and consumption of sedatives. As per the orders of DGP D Gautam Sawang and under the supervision of Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu the abuse Task Force police conducted the awareness programme at Vikas Engineering College, Nunna.

Caption: Task Force Addl DCP K Srinivasa Rao addressing the students at the Vikas Engineering College, Nunna on Thursday.