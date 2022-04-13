Vijayawada: Sucharitha denies reports of resignation

Vijayawada: Former home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Wednesday claimed that she had not resigned from Assembly after being removed from the Cabinet. Her statement comes after she met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy here. The Chief Minister hold talks with her for more than an hour and explained to her the reasons for denial of berth in recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Later, speaking to media persons, Sucharitha said that there was 'a false campaign' to the effect that she had submitted resignation letter from Assembly. She said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has played a key role in shaping her political career. "I rose to state home minister from a ZPTC thanks to Jagan," she said. Citing health issues, Sucharitha said that she would not come out of her home for next few days.

She said Jagan Mohan Reddy informed her about changes in the Cabinet and she honours his decision on reshuffle. The Prathipadu MLA said she will work for strengthening the party at grass root levels and made it clear that her political career is limited to YSRCP only.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister is holding a series of meetings with MLAs and former ministers who have been denied Cabinet berth in the recent reshuffle. He had earlier met MLAs Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Kolusu Parthasarathi and Samineni Udayabhanu.