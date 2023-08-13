Vijayawada: Take part in Swachh Survekshan survey: Municipal Commissioner

Vijayawada : Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar has appealed to the denizens to participate in Swachh Survekshan 2023 feedback to help Vijayawada get the first rank in the country.

On Saturday, he visited some residences in the 8th and 10th divisions of the city and interacted with the people and personally received the feedback.

He said the citizens can log onto https://vfcityprod.sbmurban.org and express their views in the feedback. He further said the citizens can also log on to https://www.mygov.in/mygovsurvey/swatchh-survekshan-2023.



He said MOHUA app can be downloaded in the Google playstore and participate in the voting for Vijayawada city. He urged the people to participate in the survey to make Vijayawada number one in the country in Swachh Survekshan.

He said the feedback can be given on collection of garbage, reduce, reuse and recycle, maintenance of community and public toilets. The Central government conducts the survey every year and gives ranks to the cities basing on various parameters.