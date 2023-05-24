Vijayawada: TDP flays govt for power charges hike

Vijayawada (NTR district): TDP Politburo member and Vijayawada Central former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao lashed out at the State government for increasing electricity charges and burdening the consumers. He stated that so far the YSRCP government has increased electricity charges seven times and imposed Rs 57,000 crore burden on consumers. Demanding to reduce the additional burden on consumers, he submitted a representation to the electrical DE at Vijayawada on Tuesday along with TDP leaders.

Later interacting with the media, Umamaheswara Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured public while taking oath as the Chief Minister that he will not hike electricity tariff. In contrast, he increased charges seven times during his four years’ rule, he criticised. Besides, the government also imposed additional burden in the name of true up charges, which was never done before in the State. ‘In the past, charges were increased by very less percentage after taking public opinion. However, the government allowed the Discoms to hike the charges unilaterally.’

The TDP leader pointed out that the government also removed free electricity to SCs and added that the YSRCP government also reneged on its election promises in terms of electricity charges. He further said that people are being extorted every month in the name of electricity charges. Demanding the government to lower the charges immediately, he warned if the charges are not reduced, the TDP would intensify protest for the sake of public welfare.

TDP corporator N Balaswamy and others were present at the press meet.