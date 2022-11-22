Vijayawada: TDP stages protest over incomplete bridge

Vijayawada(NTR District): High tension prevailed for about four hours at Yanamalakuduru village (near Vijayawada) in Krishna district on Tuesday due to a confrontation between the activists of TDP and YSRCP, when the former staged a protest at Yanamalakuduru Lakulu.

TDP Penamaluru constituency in-charge and former MLA Bode Prasad, Krishna district president and former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao along with other leaders and cadre in large numbers reached Yanamalakuduru bridge, which is under construction. They tied banners to the bridge, which displayed anti-government slogans like 'Idemi Kharma Rashtraniki' and staged a protest. They raised slogans against the government and local MLA Partha Saradhi. The TDP leaders demanded the government to complete the pending works of Yanamalakuduru bridge, whose works were completed above 90% during the TDP regime.

Meanwhile, many YSRCP cadres rushed to the bridge and tried to stop the TDP leaders' protest. They demanded them to remove banners from the bridge and also asked Konakalla Narayana and Bode Prasad to leave the bridge premises.

This led to altercations between the two parties and the cadre tried to attack each other.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders along with Konakalla Narayana and Bode Prasad climbed up the bridge with the help of ladders and continued their protest from there for almost five hours.

After coming to know of the situation, police reached the spot and tried to arrest the TDP leaders.

But there was no way to climb the bridge as the TDP leaders removed the ladders after they reached the top.

Hence, the police gave word to the TDP leaders that they wouldn't arrest them and will talk with YSRCP leaders. At around 4 pm, TDP leaders withdrew their protest and came down.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP leader Bode Prasad informed that they took police permission to stage this protest. He questioned the government as to why it did not complete the remaining works, just 10%, of the bridge even after completing three and a half years.