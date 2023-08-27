Vijayawada: Teachers warned against preaching religion in schools

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) chairman Kesali Apparao on Saturday warned that stern action will be taken against the school teachers if they indulge in preaching of religion or take up religious campaign or raise of caste issues in schools.

He said disciplinary action will be taken against the teachers if they violate the norms prescribed by the government.

In a press release on Saturday, Apparao said that the commission has received information that some teachers are preaching religion in the schools in some districts of Andhra Pradesh. He suggested that the teachers teach irrespective of caste and religion.

“Preaching of any religion, Hindu, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism and Jainism, is not accepted. Children have sensitive mind and they should not be taught about the caste, religion and creed in their childhood. Teachers should not behave in a way that children’s sentiments are hurt,” he said and suggested that teachers inculcate habits of social service, morality and justice among the children.

Appa Rao said the teachers should allow the children to follow their beliefs, culture and traditions. They should not exert pressure on the children not to follow their traditions and culture, he said and warned the government would take stern action on the educational institutions, schools, hostels and rehabilitation centres if they violate norms prescribed by the government.