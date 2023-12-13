Vijayawada: Telugu Yuvatha buries job calendar

Vijayawada: State General Secretary of Telugu Yuvatha Naga Sravan Kilaru accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of manipulating promised job calendars, burying the hopes of the state’s unemployed youth. He said that the CM failed to deliver promised jobs, particularly Mega DSC, the Police Constable posts and 2.35 lakh government jobs. As an act of protest against the perceived betrayal and the government’s failure to address unemployment, he called for December 21st as ‘Andhra Pradesh Unemployment Day’ coinciding with CM’s birthday.

During a protest held at the Vijayawada graveyard where the Telugu Youth buried the job calendar, Naga Sravan expressed disappointment that the CM did not fulfil his commitment to bring about a job revolution and release an annual job calendar.

He accused the CM of deceiving unemployed youth for over four and a half years. He revealed a disturbing statistic that approximately 8,000 people in the state took their lives last year, with 364 directly linked to job loss or unemployment—an average of nearly one person per day.

In response to these perceived injustices, he announced the observance of ‘Andhra Pradesh Unemployment Day’ on December 21st. Over the next ten days, efforts will be made to inform students in colleges and unemployed individuals about the alleged fraudulent actions of the CM. The grand finale of these awareness efforts will be marked by statewide protests on December 21st.

The Telugu Yuvatha urged citizens, students, and the unemployed to join them in solidarity on ‘Andhra Pradesh Unemployment Day’ to collectively voice their concerns and demand action on this critical issue.