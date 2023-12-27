Vijayawada: Thousands take part in Kalasa Jyothi procession

Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees participated in the Kalasa Jyothi procession from Sivarama Kshetram in Satyanarayanapuram to Durga temple on Tuesday. Wearing traditional dresses, the devotees holding the Jyothi participated in the walk.

Every year, Bhavanis take out the procession and offer special prayers at Durga temple. Kalasa Jyothi ritual is one of the important rituals of the Bhavani devotees and performed in the evening passing via Gandhi Nagar and Low Bridge in One Town.

