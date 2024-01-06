Vijayawada: Ticket checking staff rescues elderly woman

Vijayawada: A 75-year-old Ann Advani travelling in Alappuzha-Dhanbad Junction Express from Chennai Central to Ranchi along with her daughter, unfortunately alighted at Chirala Railway station due to an unstable state of mind in the early hours of Friday.

Chief ticket inspector (CTI) Srinivas Surada, who was on duty aboard, informed K Srinivasulu, CTI at Chirala Station.

Promptly responding, CTI K Srinivasulu rushed to Chirala station and located her. Immediately, he informed CTI Srinivas Surada. Given her advanced age and heightened state of panic, Ann Advani lost consciousness 10 minutes after she was found at Chirala Railway Station.

In response, K Srinivasulu quickly called 108 ambulances ensuring her immediate transport to the Government General Hospital at Chirala for necessary medical attention. At the hospital she regained consciousness.

Meanwhile, Ann Advani’s daughter, who had de-boarded the train at Vijayawada station, hastened to Chirala by Pinakini Express and reunited with her mother.

To facilitate the onward journey of both, K Srinivasulu secured reservation tickets for Ranchi on January 6.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil and Divisional Commercial Manager Rambabu Vavilapalli lauded the services of the CTIs.