Vijayawada: Tobacco, alcohol causative agents for cancer says Prof T Srikumar

Vijayawada : Professor in the Department of Physics of Andhra Loyola College Dr T Srikumar took part in the popular science talk on ‘Caner Epidemiology’ organised by the Department of Biotechnology, Andhra Loyola College here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that cancer accounts to 13 per cent of all deaths reported worldwide and Africa is the most affected country followed by the USA and India.

He said that tobacco is the most prevalent causative agent for incidence of cancers with alcohol consumption, low fruit and vegetable consumption, overweight and obesity, physical inactivity and HPV among other factors of risk.

The estimated rate of cancer incidence in India according to 2022 statistical data is 14.61 lakh cases which accounts to about every 100 in one lakh people, he said.

The estimated number of new cancer cases recorded in 2018 in India indicates that breast cancer accounts to about 27.7 per cent followed by cervical (16.5 p.c.) and ovarian cancers (6.21 p.c.).

Breast cancer shows certain signs and symptoms such as a change in bladder habits, bowel disorders, prolonged sore throat, nagging cough, increased warts or moles, unusual bleeding or abnormal discharge, appearance of lumps or thickening of breasts and others.

According to the 2020 data by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala ranks first among the Indian states with highest cancer cases (45.7) per every 1 lakh women screened followed by Punjab (43.4) and Andhra Pradesh (42.6) followed by Karnataka (41.1) and Telangana (40.2). Bihar (24.7) stands at the bottom of the list among various other states.

He suggested a comprehensive approach for awareness and education on prevention, early detection and integrated management to reduce cancer induced morbidity or mortality. Head of the Department Biotechnology Srilakshmi Samanchi motivated the students to strive towards taking up their careers in Cancer-related research. Staff Dr P Rekha Devi and students of the Department were present.