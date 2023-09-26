Live
- Jayalalitha thanks audience for embracing success of ‘Rudram Kota’
- Call to equip students with skills in new technologies in country
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
Just In
Vijayawada: Training session on app development begins
Training programme on Flutter mobile application development commenced at PB Siddhartha College here on Monday. The 30-hour training session will continue till September 29.
Vijayawada: Training programme on Flutter mobile application development commenced at PB Siddhartha College here on Monday. The 30-hour training session will continue till September 29.
PB Siddhartha College Science department is giving this training to the PG Computer science students of the college. Pragmatiq Systems Inc, Hyderabad Senior Manager Sunil Manohar Pothuraju will be the trainer of the app development. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Manohar said that the Flutter technology apps can work in Apple I-phone and Android phones. He further said that during the training programme, students are trained in developing pharma, health, education, reservations, web, marketing, retail, telecommunication, manufacturing, finance, entertainment, logistics, engineering and video games related applications.
College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Director Vemuri Babu Rao, Dean Rajesh C Jampala, Computer Science head TS Ravi Kiran, students, and lecturers participated.