Vijayawada: Training session on app development begins

Pragmatiq Systems Inc, Hyderabad, Senior Manager Sunil Manohar Pothuraju addressing the app training session in Vijayawada on Monday
Training programme on Flutter mobile application development commenced at PB Siddhartha College here on Monday. The 30-hour training session will continue till September 29.

Vijayawada: Training programme on Flutter mobile application development commenced at PB Siddhartha College here on Monday. The 30-hour training session will continue till September 29.

PB Siddhartha College Science department is giving this training to the PG Computer science students of the college. Pragmatiq Systems Inc, Hyderabad Senior Manager Sunil Manohar Pothuraju will be the trainer of the app development. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Manohar said that the Flutter technology apps can work in Apple I-phone and Android phones. He further said that during the training programme, students are trained in developing pharma, health, education, reservations, web, marketing, retail, telecommunication, manufacturing, finance, entertainment, logistics, engineering and video games related applications.

College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Director Vemuri Babu Rao, Dean Rajesh C Jampala, Computer Science head TS Ravi Kiran, students, and lecturers participated.

