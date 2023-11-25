Vijayawada: Turn nostalgic with food fest at Fortune Murali

Vijayawada: In an attempt to make citizens turn nostalgic, the Andhra Food festival was launched here at Fortune Murali Park Hotel in the Andhra Ruchulu on Friday.

Chef Teja said that he created an atmosphere to present various delicacies which are long forgotten or not tasted for a long time. He asserted that he included the delicacies of all the regions of Andhra Pradesh including Konaseema, Uttara Andhra and Rayalaseema. General Manager MVN Vijaya Krishna said that Andhra Ruchulu is a gastronomic celebration showcasing the rich culinary heritage drawn from all over Andhra Pradesh.

Citing the delicacies put on display a delectable array of dishes for the food connoisseur, the general manager said that from aromatic Rajugari Kodi Pulao, Beerakayala Royyalu (Prawns cooked with ribbed gourd), Naatu Kodi Pulusu, Ragi Sankati, Kakarakaya Ulli Karam, Gongura Mamsam, Peethala Iguru, Tawa fish fry, Bhimavaram Vankaya Kura, dishes like Sora Pottu (scrambled shark curry), Bongu Chicken from North Andhra are there for the gourmets. In addition, in order to satiate the sweet cravings there are Kakinada Kaja, Ariselu, Pootharekulu, Sunnundalu, poornalu, laddu, and traditional bobbatlu, palathalikalu and Chakkera Pongali.

The food festival would be buffet dinner from Monday to Saturday and on Sunday it would be buffet lunch and dinner at the Zodiac restaurant.