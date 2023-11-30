Vijayawada: Two teachers from AP excel in national competition

Vijayawada : Two teachers from AP won positions in the competition of ‘Innovative Pedagogy’ projects, organised by the Central government.

As part of the Vidya Amrit Mahotsav 2022-23, the Central government has organised the competitions across the country. Over 5.99 lakh projects across the country were presented in the country out of which two projects from Andhra Pradesh secured the first and eighth positions.

The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Central Institute of Educational Technology (National Council of Educational Research and Training) has invited submissions of projects on the theme ‘Innovative Pedagogy’.

As part of this programme, around 5.99 lakh projects have been submitted across the country throughout the year. Out of them 2.6 lakh projects were submitted with evidence, the Jury of Experience faculty at the State and Union Territory levels assessed and 63 projects were selected at the national-level and their results were released by the CIET (NCERT).

Samagra Shiksha State Project director B Srinivasa Rao in a press release on Wednesday said Mainapureddy Nagalakshmi Devi (principal teacher, Morrayapally, chapadu mandal, YSR Kadapa) won the first place by designing the project ‘Ascending and descending order’ by using Abacus. He informed that Kolluru Venkatanagalakshmi Narasamamba (teacher, Mandal Parishad Primary School, New Kollamuru, Rajamahendravaram Rural, East Godavari) secured the eighth position with her project ‘Counting - addition and subtractions.’

Andhra Pradesh bagged two positions out of 10 announced by the Central government.

While Andhra Pradesh took the first and eighth positions, Chandigarh (2nd), Punjab (3rd), Delhi (4th), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (5th), Himachal Pradesh (6th), Jharkhand (7th) and Gujarat ( 9th,10th) States stood at the top. Principal Secretary of School Education Department Praveen Prakash, Commissioner of School Education Department S Suresh Kumar and State project director of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao congratulated the two teachers on bringing glory to Andhra Pradesh.