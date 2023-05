Vijayawada: ‘Ugram’ movie team visits Durga temple

Vijayawada (NTR district): ‘Ugram’ movie actors Allari Naresh and Mirza Menon visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday and worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga. After having darshan of the presiding deity, temple priests gave Vedasirvachanam and Prasadam to the actors.

Temple Trust Board member Budda Rambabu presented Prasadam and Seshavastharm to them.