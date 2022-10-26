Vijayawada: Urban land survey to start from Nov 1

Vijayawada: The municipal administration and urban development department is likely to launch urban land and properties survey from November 1. As part of it, the officials are going to issue notices to property owners under municipal limits. It is estimated that 38 lakh properties were present in 123 municipalities in the state.



It may be noted that the state government launched survey of land under YSR Jagananna Sasvata Bhu Hakku -Bhu Raksha scheme to take up survey of properties along with boundaries to issue a certificate to the property owners. As part of it, survey training programme was organised for 20,000 staff of municipal and planning departments .

If the survey is completed, it will help in curbing the menace of double registration of properties and encroachments. The officials are going to take up survey of properties in 648 villages merged into nearby municipalities. A project management unit was formed both at municipal commissionerate and municipalities. As per the primary estimates, there were as many as 31 lakh properties and seven lakh vacant lands in 123 municipalities and in the resurvey the properties are likely to go up by 10 per cent. The officials are developing a special software for this purpose.

Once the urban land resurvey is completed, it will help solve urban property disputes and the entire property records will be made available online. The officials are planning to complete the urban land and property survey within six months.