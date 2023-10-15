  • Menu
Vijayawada: Vega Jewellers rolls out festival offers

Vega Jewellers proprietors Vanama Naveen and Vanama Sudhakar unveiling the double dhamaka offers at Vega Jewellers office in Vijayawada
Vijayawada: Vega Jewellers proprietors Vanama Naveen and Vanama Sudhakar have announced that on the auspicious occasion of Dasara and Diwali festivals special offers are being extended at their showroom in Vijayawada from October 15 to November 13 to the consumers.

While addressing a press conference here on Saturday, they said that in view of the festival season they are going to offer special offers on gold and diamond jewellery.

They said that there will be no making charges and wastage on polki gold jewellery and added that they are charging Rs 55,999 per carat on diamond jewellery. They informed that they had introduced these amazing offers to make the consumers celebrate this Dasara and Diwali festivals more happily with enthusiasm.

‘’Film star and hero Nandamuri Bala Krishna inaugurated our showroom on March 8 in Vijayawada. At the Vega Jewellers’ showroom, many types of latest jewellery are always available to suit the modern world fashion, as well as various types of jewellery which reflect the traditions are ready,” they added.

