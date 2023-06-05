Vijayawada: Vidya Kanuka kits to be ready by June 12

Vijayawada: The state education department is gearing up for the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) kits to the schoolchildren studying in government schools on the reopening day of June 12. Textbooks, note books, schoolbag, uniforms, shoes and socks will be distributed to the students as part of the kit. Most of the textbooks and note books reached the district headquarters. These JVK kits will be distributed to the mandals and later to the respective schools. The whole process of distribution will be completed by June 10 or 11 and kits will be distributed to children on June 12, as per the orders issued by the education department. Stock points were set up across the state to store the books, shoes, schoolbags, socks, note books and workbooks.

Around five crore textbooks will be distributed to the children free of cost. Except shoes, most of the material has reached the districts. In Vijayawada, distribution of textbooks, schoolbags and other material started on Sunday. The stock point was arranged at ZP boys’ high schools from where the teachers collected the material. The distribution is expected to continue some more days and will be completed by June 11, 2023.

In Krishna district, textbooks and other materials will be dispatched from Monday onwards. Mandal education officers have to monitor the supply of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits. Compared to the previous years, the packaging system has been improved and the material was dispatched in the card board boxes. Arrangements are underway in other parts of the state for distribution of JVK kits. In Prakasam district, most JVK kits dispatched to the mandals and district collector and DEO are monitoring the distribution of kits.

In Tirupati district, JVK kits are being dispatched to the mandal points and preparations are underway to distribute theme to the students on June 12.

In Srikakulam, most of the JVK kits were to the mandals. The state government decided to print 4.80 crore textbooks for the distribution to students studying in government and aided schools. Students of Urdu medium, Kannada, Odiya will get the textbooks in bilingual form.

In Kadapa district, preparations are underway for distribution of 1.20 lakh Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits. In Anantapur district, textbooks and other material were dispatched to the respective mandals and education department is gearing up to distribute the kits on June 12. The state government is taking utmost care to distribute the quality schools bags this year. Last year, poor quality bags were supplied and did not last long. The government is also taking care to supply shoes that will fit for use as there were many instances of shoes not fitting resulting in children discarding them.