Vijayawada: Volunteers play key role in delivering benefits to poor

Vijayawada: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao praised the services of village and ward volunteers stating that the volunteers play an important role in taking the welfare schemes to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

The Minister along with Central Assembly constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu felicitated ward volunteers and presented awards at APJ Abdul Kalam Municipal Corporation High school in Arundelpet on Wednesday.

As part of the State-wide felicitation programme to ward/village volunteers, the district administration arranged the felicitation programme to the volunteers working in 23, 24 and 25 divisions on Wednesday.

Minister Nageswara Rao said he was delighted to take part in the felicitation programme in Vijayawada because it is the first official programme he attended after taking the charge as the Minister for Civil supplies. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing welfare schemes to all irrespective of caste and religion.

He said poor people used to visit many offices to get the welfare schemes but after the ward and village secretariats were set up the volunteers are playing key role to deliver the benefits to the eligible poor people.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said the State government has allocated Rs 240 crore to present Seva Mithra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the village/ward volunteers in the State this year. He said the State government last year spent Rs 270 crore for presentation of awards. He said the pensions distribution programme is successfully implemented due to the efforts of the volunteers.

The volunteers were delighted to receive the awards from the minister and the MLA and thanked the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and the officials.