Vijayawada: Wallposter on short film 'Education' released

Vijayawada: Stating that education plays very important role in development of the individual, Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz has appealed to the minority Muslim children to give priority to education.

Imtiaz released a wallposter on the short film 'Ilm' (education) at the collector's camp office. The poster release programme was organised to mark the National Minorities Welfare Day and the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter Moulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the film is produced to promote education among the Muslim children and congratulated the director Feroz and scrip writer Vempalle Sharif.

He said the books written by the writer Sharif on promotion of education are inspiring and very useful for the development of Muslims. He said Muneer foundation is rendering assistance to produce the short film and doing service activities for the development of Muslims.

Advocate Abdul Mateen, Dr Abdul Rahman, Muslim Journalists Forum convener Abdul Aleem and others attended the event.