Vijayawada: Weekly 'Spandana' resumes today

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said the Spandana programme will be resumed from Monday and appealed to the people to maintain Covid protocol when they visit the office to submit representations to the police officials.

In a press release on Sunday, the commissioner said the Spandana programme was introduced by the government for speedy redressal of grievances and people could visit the Commissionerate to submit representations. Due to the impact of the Covid second wave, the Spandana programme was cancelled.

Now, the Police department is resuming the programme in Vijayawada. The Commissioner said people can visit the Commissionerate from 10 am to 12.30 pm on Monday. He said the police officials will be available at the office and would directly speak to the applicants. People visiting the Commissionerate must maintain covid protocol, use masks and maintain physical distance.

He made it clear people visiting the Commissionerate should not discuss the problems with one another. He further suggested the people to maintain self-discipline.