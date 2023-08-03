  • Menu
Vijayawada: Will prepare a transparent voters list, promises JC

Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar holding a meeting with the representatives of political parties in Vijayawada on Wednesday
Vijayawada: NTR district Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar informed that they are preparing an error-free comprehensive voters list in a transparent way. He also said that door-to-door voter verification would be continued till August 21st.

The JC conducted a meeting with representatives of political parties over the Special Summary Revision of Voters list at his chamber in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that they are doing door-to-door voter verification successfully with the support of Booth Level Officers.

He said that around 16 lakh voters have been registered in the district as per the present voters’ list. He asked the political parties to make aware the youth and public towards registering as voters. He further assured the political party leaders they would prepare a transparent voters list and asked them to give support for door-to-door verification.

DRO K Mohan Kumar, Borra Kiran (Congress), L Sivaram (TDP), M Rajesh (BJP), Y Anjaneya Reddy (YSRCP), N Veera Badra Rao (CPI) and others participated.

