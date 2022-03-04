  • Menu
Vijayawada: Women employees participate in games meet

Women Employees participating in tug of war sports even at IGM stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan
Several hundred women employees actively participated in the sports meet organised by APNGO State women wing at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium here on Thursday on the eve of International Women's Day.

Vijayawada: Several hundred women employees actively participated in the sports meet organised by APNGO State women wing at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium here on Thursday on the eve of International Women's Day.

The women enthusiastically participated in events like musical chair, tug of war and lemon and spoon running race.

The organisers made arrangements for the participation of women employees in the sports meet. The APNGOs association state women's wing every year conducts sports and games on International Women's Day.

