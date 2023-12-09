Vijayawada: Women employees urged not to tolerate sexual harassment

Vijayawada : A workshop on ‘The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013’ was conducted with interactive session at Divisional Headquarters Conference Hall at Vijayawada on Friday.

Public Relations Officer and member of Internal Complaints Committee Nusrat M Mandrupkar gave a brief on the history of the ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act 2013) which came into effect on December 9, 2013 as the outcome of landmark judgment Supreme Court in Vishakha vs State of Rajasthan.

A PowerPoint presentation, offering a psychological perspective on the evolution of the POSH Act and the significance of preventing workplace harassment was also given. She said that the women employees need not tolerate the sexual harassment of any kind.

The session facilitated an interactive discussion on the key aspects of the POSH Act, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of its objectives and implementation. The ICC Members presented insightful sessions on the theory and background of the POSH Act.

After the first session, APO P Manikya Rao who is also a member of ICC gave updates on the changes in the Act since its implementation as per DAR Rules of Indian Railways. He also said that Indian Railways is committed to fostering a safer and more inclusive workplace. “Our organisation will continue to prioritise the implementation of robust anti-sexual harassment policies and provide ongoing training to ensure compliance with the POSH Act,” he said. The session aimed at enhancing awareness and understanding of the critical provisions of the POSH Act. The speakers extended heartfelt gratitude to more than 75 women participants.