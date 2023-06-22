Vijayawada: Yoga is right way to make life healthy

Vijayawada: Medical and Health Special CS MT Krishna Babu informs as many as 10,032 health and wellness centres have been established in rural areas and 5,000 wellness centres set up in urban areas International Yoga Day was celebrated in a grand manner in both Krishna and NTR districts on Wednesday. People’s representatives, district Collectors and other officials participated in this event and performed Yoga.

Medical and Health Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu participated in the State-level Yoga programme, which was held at ‘A’ Convention Centre here along with State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu, MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, district Collector S Dilli Rao and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu said that Yoga is our heritage and Yoga is the right way to make life healthy and prosperous and since ancient times the culture and traditions have been part of our way of life.

He said that it was a very grateful and proud movement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the International Yoga Day in the United Nations.

He stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been paying special attention towards providing best health facilities and services to the public. “As many as 10,032 health and wellness centres have been established in rural areas and 5,000 wellness centres set up in urban areas. We are taking special measures to create awareness among the public through all these centres,” he said.

Malladi Vishnu said that Yoga Day is being celebrated internationally for the past nine years and added that Yoga is the only way to keep everyone healthy.

He asserted that there is a need to create awareness among people and students about yoga.

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said that Yoga is a good thing in our culture that showed the greatness of India to the world. He said programmes are being undertaken to create awareness about yoga through the YSR Health Clinics and Health Wellness Centres.

AYUSH Department Commissioner Dr SB Rajendra Kumar, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Dr YSR Health University Vice-Chancellor Dr Korukonda Babji and others take part in this programme.

On the other hand, Yoga Day celebrations were held at Nunna of Vijayawada Rural under DWAMA. Project Director J Sunitha participated in it.

Amaravathi Yoga and Aerobics Association organised Yoga Day celebrations in Vijayawada, in which Collector S Dilli Rao participated.

Yoga Day organised in a grand manner at police parade grounds in Machilipatnam, in which Machilipatnam urban development authority chairman Borra Naga Durga Bhavani and others participated.