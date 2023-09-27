  • Menu
Vijayawada: Youth drama competition begins

Vijayawada: A three-day youth drama competition Yuva Tarangam jointly organised by Sumadhura Kala Niketan, Jashuva Samskritika Vedika, Andhra Nataka Kala Samithi and Siddhartha Kalapeetham commenced here on Tuesday.

Seven playlets will be staged at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Mandir. The playlet competitions were inaugurated by Dr Chadalavada Nageswara Rao of Siddhartha Kala Peetham and Dr Kamineni Pattabhiramaiah presided over the meeting. The competitions for youth commenced with the playlet “Inkana..?” staged by the students of Sri Durgamalleswara Siddhartha Kalasala and the playlet was penned by NS Narayana Babu and directed by R Vasu.

The second playlet of Tuesday was “Danta Vedantam” performed by the students of Dr VS Krishan Government Degree College, Visakhapatnam. The playlet was written by Bhamidipati Radhakrishna and directed by Dr Nemani Sarada.

The last playlet of the first day “uusaracelli,” was staged by Osmania University, Hyderabad students. This playlet was written and directed by Singapanga Prabhakar.

