Vijayawada: Youth urged to dedicate themselves to nation building

Vijayawada: State Director for AP and Yanam of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan BJ Prasanna exhorted the youth to dedicate themselves for nation building and should develop leadership qualities and also excel in politics. He was the chief at the district-level Neighbourhood Youth Parliament programme organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra at Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology to promote leadership qualities in the youth. D Kiranmai, District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra presided over parliament.

Prasanna said if the youth force is used to build a nation for the preservation of democracy in politics, the country can be at the forefront of the world. Such programmes would be very useful for the youth to engage in public issues.

Various schemes implementation, applications and benefits offered by the Central and State governments under the flagship of youth skills, labour welfare, Beti Bachao Beti Padao, urban development, water and sanitation, housing and amenities, agriculture, health, Startup India, Mudra, PMEGP, Incredible India, Digital India, Education, Science and Technology, the role of youth in politics, Swachh Bharat, Ayushman Bharat were discussed at length in the Youth Parliament.

Dr B Sudhakar, Dr J Veeraiah, K Santhi, Sireesha and M Sridhar, addressed the gathering as resource persons. The certificates were presented to all participants attended the parliament.