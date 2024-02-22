Vijayawada: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enhanced purchasing power of common people says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Vijayawada : YSR Congress Party general secretary and Govt advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has enhanced the purchasing power of common people by extending welfare schemes to all sections.

He called upon the YSRCP cadres to strive in the coming 50 days to ensure the party’s victory the elections.

Addressing YSRCP leaders at the party office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Sajjala said that the YSR Congress Party has been giving top priority to Minorities and provided 50 per cent posts to them. He said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving priority to all sections and implementing welfare schemes.

Sajjala criticised former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his failure to provide any benefits to people during his 14-years tenure. Understanding the reality, people gave a thumping victory to YSR Congress party in 2019, he said.

In a separate media conference, Govt advisor (social justice) Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said people are not ready to believe Chandrababu Naidu. He said Naidu failed to give Rajya Sabha seat to BC and SC candidates. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who distributed crores of rupees through direct benefit scheme will come to power again. He said that the TDP is on a false hope that it would defeat YSRCP in the ensuing elections.

Government advisor (Women and Child Welfare) Naramalli Padmaja said that Bhuvaneswari came to know that people of Kuppam are ready to defeat Chandrababu Naidu.