Vijayawada: YSR Bima scheme enrolment begins today

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz said on Thursday the village/ward volunteers will start enrolling of names of the beneficiaries of YSR Bima scheme from April 16 in the district. He convened a meeting with the officials at his camp office and discussed the measures to be taken for the enrolment of names from April 16 to May 20 and implementation of scheme from June 1, 2021.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that 4,24,149 people have already enrolled their names for the scheme, but the bankers are not paying the premium. He instructed the officials to take steps for regular payment of premium by the banks.

He said that 1.30 lakh new rice cardholders are in the district and suggested that their names should be enrolled for the implementation of the YSR Bima scheme. He said that the banks used to pay premium but only 10 banks are selected in Krishna district for the payment of premium to the beneficiaries. He suggested the bankers to fulfil the targets on payment of premium. He asked the bankers to clear 50 applications per day and help the beneficiaries.

He said that three officers were appointed to supervise the implementation of the scheme in the district. "The renewal of the names of the existing beneficiaries and enrolment of new names would continue till May 20 in the district and the scheme will be implemented in the district from June 1," he added.

Joint Collector (welfare) K Mohan Kumar, DRDA project director Srinivasa Rao, bankers, officials of the VMC and other departments attended the meeting.