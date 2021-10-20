Vijayawada: YSRCP cadres attack TDP offices across the state

Vijayawada: YSR Congress workers, irked by the comments by TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, attacked the offices of the TDP across the state and ransacked the furniture and the cars parked outside the offices at several places on Tuesday.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu rushed to the party office and took stock of the situation.

The party workers went to the house of Pattabhi here in the afternoon to demand an apology from him. When he was not found at the home, they broke the window panes of the car parked outside his home and went into the house and destroyed the furniture.

The state party headquarters at Mangalagiri was attacked in the afternoon. The cars parked outside the office were ransacked and later, the YSR Congress worker went inside the office and destroyed the furniture.

The cameraman, Badri, was in the office at that time and tried to stop them but he was severely beaten. He was rushed to the hospital and his condition was said to be critical.

TDP offices in Visakhapatnam, Proddaturu, Kurnool and other places were attacked. In Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, the police rushed to the TDP offices and brought the situation under control.